Did Lizzo & BF Myke Wright Breakup Amid Bombshell Lawsuit? She Addresses The Rumors!

Is Lizzo in the middle of a massive lawsuit AND a breakup with her boyfriend???

By now you most likely know the 35-year-old singer has been under fire over the past few weeks. Three of her former backup dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – sued Lizzo, accusing her of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, body-shaming, and more. It was an unexpected lawsuit, especially the fat-shaming accusations as it goes against everything the artist has preached to fans for years. Lizzo vehemently denied the accusations shortly afterward. However, things are only seem to be getting worse for Lizzo, as more people have come forward with their own allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

And amid the fallout, it appears not only Lizzo’s career is hurting but her love life as well! The songstress has been romantically linked to actor and stand-up comedian Myke Wright since October 2021. The pair have known each other for years, first meeting when they co-hosted a music show on MTV called Wonderland. That sounds like a sweet friends-to-lovers scenario, right? However, their love story didn’t start drama free. During the lawsuit scandal, a woman named Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown claimed she was dating Myke for 10 years – until she found out he was cheating on her with Lizzo! Yikes…

Since starting their alleged affair, Lizzo has even branded Myke as the “love of my life” in interviews. But now, they might be over!

Rumors of them breaking up have been circulating recently after people noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. And the biggest sign they headed to splitsville? Lizzo wiped all their photos together from her account. Oof. A source also came forward, hinting to The US Sun that her lawsuit drama potentially caused a rift between them:

“Lizzo has taken the past few weeks very hard and her relationship has suffered. They had a big falling out and she is really upset. Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so for it to end has been hard on them. Those close to them are hoping they will make up.”

But is it really the end of the road for this couple? Although all signs seem to point to the fact that Lizzo and Myke are done, she has since broken her silence on the matter to deny the rumors! A spokesperson for the hitmaker told Dailymail.com on Friday that there is “no truth” to the breakup claims. Hmm…

Then why unfollow each other and delete your pictures together? Those actions were obviously going to lead social media users to speculate they were over! So if that isn’t the case, then what gives?

We guess Myke is still in her corner amid this lawsuit… for now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]