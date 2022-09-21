Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Shares Emotional Post After Kyle Abrams Split!

Deepti Vempati is speaking out for the first time after her breakup with Kyle Abrams.

The 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to give Love Is Blind fans a glimpse into the former couple’s relationship… now that it’s all over. The video showed the former couple cuddling at a few sporting events, chilling at home together, and hanging out with former Bachelorette couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey — all set to the song Better Days by Dermot Kennedy. Oof.

Related: Danielle Ruhl Spends ‘Most’ Of Her Days ‘Crying’ After Nick Thompson Split

She also addressed the split, writing in the caption:

“Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together. We couldn’t share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

Deepti then ended her post with a quote reflecting on their journey together, which read:

“People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime.”

Ugh, our hearts! Ch-ch-check out her reel HERE.

Earlier this week, Kyle broke the sad news to his followers on Insta that the pair “decided to go our separate ways in early summer.” Not only that, he has already moved on with someone else! He wrote at the time:

“Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way. I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

The breakup was heartbreaking and shocking for many fans because after months of speculation over a potential romance brewing between the co-stars, it was finally revealed three days prior on Love Is Blind: After the Altar that they finally decided to give a relationship a shot. A big part of the special saw the duo questioning if they should get together, with Kyle even expressing concern about losing his friendship with Deepti if they were to date and eventually split. But the twosome ultimately decided to take a chance and become a couple. The 30-year-old expressed in the third episode:

“She’s the most important thing in my life right now, and I love her. I could either make the leap and ask her to be with me, or I could let it go again, and then I might have the same regret. So it’s now or never.”

Meanwhile, Deepti seemed hopeful about their future together, saying:

“I definitely want Kyle. I want him to be my boyfriend. Eventually, I feel like I want him to be my husband. Like, he’s the first thing I think about when I wake up. He’s the last person I talk to before I go to bed. I look at him and I’m like, ‘I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life with you.’ He could be my lifelong partner.”

Oh no… That must have been painful and awkward to watch back, considering how quickly things ended!

It is so sad that things did not work out between Deepti and Kyle, but here’s hoping they manage to maintain their friendship going forward! Reactions to Deepti’s post, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Deepti Vempati/Instagram, Kyle Abrams/Instagram]