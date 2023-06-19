Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Benjamin McGrath! See The Pics!

Got A Tip?

Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Benjamin McGrath!

He’s here!

Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten is officially a momma! The reality star and her husband Benjamin McGrath welcomed their first child together back on June 9, she revealed on Saturday!

His name Dax, and Jessica & Ben are already proudly sharing adorable photos! Ch-ch-check out the first batch!

OMG! Isn’t he a cutie?!

Jessica, who is best known for her rocky relationship with Mark Cuevas on season 1 of the Netflix dating series, began dating Benjamin in 2020. When they finally tied the knot in August 2022, she became a stepmother to his two children from a previous relationship. So they’re now a big blended family! Seeing as their new little one came just in time for Father’s Day, she also posted a tribute to Ben on Sunday — look!

Aw! We’re sending them lots of love as they adjust to life with a tiny tot!

[Image via Jessica Batten/Instagram]

Jun 19, 2023 10:40am PDT

