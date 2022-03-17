Love Is Blind Star Shake Shows Off New Romance After Deepti Split

It looks like Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee has already moved on following his breakup with Deepti Vempati.

The Love Is Blind contestant made his relationship with a woman named Emily Insta official on Thursday, showing off a video and some couple selfies with the Chicago skyline in the background. She’s even seen giving him a kiss on the cheek in one of the pictures. Turning off the comments in the post, he wrote in the caption:

“Good things come to those who wait don’t settle.”

Is anyone else detecting some shade being thrown at Deepti here? Seriously?! After the disrespectful way Shake treated her throughout the season, he dares to shade her. It just wasn’t necessary to say that in the caption, Shake! Let your ego rest a bit, ok? LOLz!

So much for that apology, we guess…

The reality star actually teased the new relationship several days earlier on Sunday when he posted a picture of him and Emily at a charity event for the nonprofit dog shelter One Tail at a Time. He captioned the snap:

“Just got auctioned off for $875. Don’t tell Emily.”

For viewers, the new romance may come as a shock. Shake has been a controversial contestant since season two of Love Is Blind dropped last month. As you may know, he first started developing feelings for Deepti in the pods and later decided to get engaged. However, things soon took a turn when Shake repeatedly told other cast members on the series that he was not physically attracted to the information data analyst. It wasn’t just the sharing of that feeling, but the repeated sharing of it — on national television — that people couldn’t let slide. Why? Because Deepti was SO good to him, and he proposed to her, and then he just had to do things that would clearly hurt her feelings over and over again. For a man with a clear ego, it’s surprising he never considered hers. Viewers later learned that what Shake said on the show was “just the tip of the iceberg” — as fellow stars revealed he actually said way worse. How much worse? Well, reality TV producers wouldn’t air it, so that’s saying something!

The 31-year-old eventually learned about his awful behavior and left him at the altar.

His actions were so horrible that not only did fans repeatedly call him out, but Deepti’s brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati slammed him. Following the backlash, Shake took to the ‘gram to apologize for his hurtful words on the show and reunion, saying:

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said, things that honestly could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television. During the time we were filming, you were my best friend. Even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end either. I loved every second of it. … I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing I wanted from this.”

However, Deepti felt that his “fake” apology was just an attempt to ease some of the “hate” he had been receiving after the show. She may have been on to something here based on this new post!

Although things ended terribly with Shake, Deepti has potentially found new love with fellow contestant Kyle Abrams. The two have sparked romance rumors ever since Kyle admitted on the reunion that he regretted not asking Deepti to marry him in the pods. She even admitted that the pair were “figuring it out” at the moment in an interview with Vulture earlier this month. Fueling speculation, Kyle posted a TikTok video with Deepti, and they were spotted out together in Chicago. Despite all of the rumors, she also told Vulture that she wanted to focus more on herself before jumping into anything new:

“Right now, the focus should be on myself because there is so much magnified. There are a lot of comments and opinions floating around. Adding another layer of complexity to that is really not the move.”

Good for her!!!

Are you surprised that by Shake’s new relationship, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

