Machine Gun Kelly Drools Over Megan Fox’s Bikini Pic After Relationship Drama!

Whelp, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appear to be going strong!

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post some pictures of herself from a photo shoot in the woods. She could be seen in the snapshots posing on a tree branch while rocking a green string bikini. Megan also captioned the post:

“The forest is my oldest friend.”

Fans were stunned by the sexy pics! And not only did it capture the attention of her followers, but also Machine Gun Kelly! He got super flirty with Megan in the comments section of the post, writing:

“If this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me.”

Clearly, the twin flames’ fire isn’t out just yet! You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

DAMN!!!

This is seemingly the first time the 33-year-old musician has commented on her social media posts since their relationship troubles earlier this year! As you know, the couple sparked breakup rumors during Super Bowl weekend after Megan deleted images of MGK from her Insta account and dropped a post quoting Beyoncé’s 2016 song Pray You Catch Me. You know, the song from the album about her husband JAY-Z’s infidelity, Lemonade.

From there, many believed the Bloody Valentine singer cheated on Megan with his tour guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. However, both women shut down those rumors. Things reached the point where sources claimed to People the two were on a break – although they felt it was “pretty unlikely” the duo would reconcile. Not even with their daily therapy sessions did it seem like they’d move past whatever issues they were dealing with at the time!

But they eventually appeared to work through their problems, enough to remain a couple at least! They have been spotted out and about together on multiple occasions these past few months, including a vacation to Hawaii and at his show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. A source shared with ET in June that the lovebirds were “doing so much better” now after going to therapy:

“There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship. They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship.”

While the two haven’t commented on the status of their engagement, an insider told the outlet that it’s “a work in progress” but they still believe “they will be together forever.”

Although their engagement is up in the air, they seem to be back to their usual thirsting over each other’s content! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below!

