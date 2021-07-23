Playing Nice Or Mean Girl Tactics?? Megan Fox Calls Lala Kent 'Lovely' After Shady Instagram Post!

So, was the whole Midnight in the Switchgrass situation drama-free after all?

As we previously reported, it seemed a lot like Lala Kent was sending shade Megan Fox’s way after the latter failed to show up for the premiere of Switchgrass, the film where she met Machine Gun Kelly.

Related: Lala SLAMS Demi Lovato & The ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle

Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett directed the action flick, and the couples had double dated early on in the relationship. So it made sense when she appeared to take the couple’s absence personally — posting a pic to her Instagram Story covering up Meg’s face AND name on the poster:

It was a subtle dig that she ended up deleting off her IG pretty quickly. That paired with the fact the reality star posted gushing notes of gratitude to the OTHER actors went a long way in convincing fans there was some bad blood.

But could it be possible the shade wasn’t shade at all??

For starters, it wouldn’t have worked very well as a dig considering the Transformers star didn’t even know about it. She told USA Today:

“I don’t see anything ’cause I’m not online.”

Really? We seem to recall she did notice when her ex Brian Austin Green was posting things she didn’t like on his IG.

That said, she remarked:

“I really like Lala, so I can’t imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that. She’s a lovely person.”

Hmm… Is she actually taking the high road here? Or fighting shade with shame??

Either way, it worked. The Vanderpump Rules alum released her own statement on the supposed dig that read:

“My mother took the picture of a special moment in my fiancé’s life. In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like Megan; she has been nothing but kind to me. I’m grateful she supported Randall in his directorial debut. I’m very proud of them both.”

Wow, pinning the blame on mom. She’s not the one who covered up the actress’ name with a conveniently placed caption, Lala!

Related: Megan Quit Drinking After ‘Belligerent’ Golden Globes Incident!

We also haven’t gotten to the bottom of whether Midnight in the Switchgrass was indeed the film that MGK was referring to in an Instagram Live when he said:

“I would never act in something I don’t believe in… Ha, except…”

As for Megan, in her conversation with USA Today, the mother of three didn’t express any urgency to revisit the film (which has a dismal 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes so far) that started her love story. She shared:

“That’s just something we were living in, so much has happened since. The question of, ‘Did we have chemistry onscreen?’ isn’t necessary because chemistry has gotten us this far.”

Well, we can all definitely attest to their chemistry without having seen the movie. But we really can’t help but wonder about the behind the scenes drama!

What do U think, Perezcious readers — were Lala’s posts totally innocent, or was the shade real? Is Megan being gracious, or are there some mean girl games being played here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Megan Fox/Lala Kent/Instagram]