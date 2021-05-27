Matt James Reveals Rachael Kirkconnell Got Him Back With An 'Ultimatum'!

It’s safe to say Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have had a rocky start to their relationship, which is putting it lightly if we do say so ourselves!

As you may recall, the 24-year-old (and the entire Bachelor franchise) got tangled up in a scandal after photos of her attending an antebellum-themed party surfaced, which later resulted in the couple breaking up. However, they didn’t call it quits for too long as they were spotted hanging out multiple times over a month ago. Oh yeah, and there was also some alleged other women drama thrown in the mix. But that is all old news now that Matt and Rachael are officially back together!

But how exactly did they get to that place…

Speaking on The Pomp Podcast, Matt explained how it actually took an ultimatum from Rachael to finally push him to fully commit to their relationship:

“She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing.'”

It’s interesting she gave him an ultimatum when the former contestant was the one involved in some problematic behavior that led to their demise. Just saying, she may not be in the position to dish it out! Obviously, though, it worked as the 29-year-old reality star continued to explain:

“That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It’s been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship…there came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael’s because I wasn’t really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship.”

So, you’re talking about how you allegedly pursued Grace Amerling right??? The former football player, who could be moving in with his girlfriend soon, also took some time to rave about Rachael in the interview:

“The best thing about Rachael is her heart. She’s the most kind, caring person I’ve ever met. Everything we’ve been through, everything she’s been through, she’s stuck right by my side. She’s continued to have a positive attitude towards everything. It’s one of the many things I love about her.”

So, we guess all is truly forgiven now? To be honest, we really thought the racism controversy uncovered earlier this year would have been the ultimate downfall for these two. We mean, the man pretty much rejected her on live television to “allow her to put in [the] work.” While we don’t know how much education has been done, it must be enough for Matt to be willing to really go all-in on the romance again!

