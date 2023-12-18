Madonna & Andy Cohen Have Beef?! Watch Her Call Out 'Troublemaking Queen' At Concert!

Not Madonna totally roasting Andy Cohen in front of TONS of people! This is wild!!

The Watch What Happens Live host was front row at Saturday’s Celebration Tour concert in NYC, and while he was having a blast, the headliner wasn’t so thrilled to see him in the crowd! At one point during the show, the Queen of Pop grabbed a bottle of some kind of drink and headed over to where the talk show host was standing, quipping:

“How f**king lucky am I, Andy?”

Oof! Not off to a great start…

Related: Did Madonna Unfollow Justin Timberlake Over Britney Revelations?

She then called him out for apparently dissing her on his late-night show, adding while sloshing the drink at him:

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show. Oh yeah, you’re gonna be in so much trouble. You little troublemaking queen!!”

Cameras then found the Real Housewives producer in the crowd as he chanted “I love you” to the singer, who teased:

“Oh, yeah, sure. It’s that crazy kind of love, right? I know about it. I’m addicted to it myself.”

The 65-year-old Material Girl artist then sassily walked off. Hah! Ch-ch-check it out:

While most fans would be cringing after getting blasted by their fave star, Andy was THRILLED! After the show, he shared his own clip of the interaction along with a montage of several times he spoke about the musician on his show. In the caption, he reflected on the very memorable (and very unexpected) moment:

“I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW! Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen”

LOLz!

It obviously doesn’t seem like Andy’s concerned about any real beef, but it’s unclear if Madonna was just messing with him or if she’s truly pissed about something he said on her show! Per TMZ, he recently expressed frustration that she hasn’t been a guest yet, so maybe that’s what rubbed her the wrong way?? And she decided to let him have it a little bit once he got onto her turf at the show?? They previously met and posed for a cute snapshot back in 2009, so everything has seemingly been A-OK between them — until possibly now! Let’s hope it was all just a bit meant to make the rest of us laugh!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/WWHL/YouTube]