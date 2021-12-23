Singer Maeta Bitten In Face By A Snake During Music Video Shoot -- Look!

Showbiz is full of snakes — sometimes literal ones!

Unfortunately for rising star Maeta, playing with actual live snakes on the set of her new music video turned out to be a mistake, as she was bitten by one of them right on the face!

The 21-year-old shared the icky moment on social media, writing on Twitter that she would “never again” film while surrounded by serpents. She added on Instagram:

“what I go through to make videos for y’all”

Thankfully, the slithering reptile wasn’t venomous. Still… ouch!

See it go down for yourself (below).

