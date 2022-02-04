Tristan Thompson Baby Momma Maralee Nichols Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body 9 Weeks After Giving Birth!

Maralee Nichols is feeling herself!

Just over two months after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s love child, the 31-year-old fitness model showed off her jaw-dropping figure at “9 weeks postpartum” with a series of mirror selfies on Instagram Stories Thursday.

The new momma revealed she is already back to her “pre-baby weight” in one boomerang video while flaunting her toned stomach in a white sports bra and gray leggings. Ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping photos (below):

DAYUM! In another picture, Maralee put her impressive flexibility on display as she snapped a picture of herself doing a pigeon pose. Take a look (below):

Wowww!!!! Clearly, Maralee is not letting the drama with her baby daddy get her down!

As you know, she welcomed their baby boy in December 2021 around the time news broke that she was suing the 30-year-old basketball player for child support. And after months of back-and-forth between the parents over the paternity, he finally admitted that he fathers Nichols’ son once the DNA test came back:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Good for Maralee! She is looking absolutely stunning!

