Khloé Kardashian Enjoys 'Girls Day' Out With Daughter Following Tristan Thompson's Time With True!

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying some family fun time this weekend!

The Revenge Body host took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to show off new photos of a fun outing with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, and her 4-year-old niece Chicago West! And we are so here for it!

The 37-year-old reality TV star shared a series of selfies taken in what appear to be her car with both kids in their respective car seats. It’s unclear where they went, but all three were very happy about the outing, and clearly they must have had some awesome kid-friendly fun!

In the snaps, Khloé adorably calls out a "girls day" and puckers up with her full lips for the camera:

Love it!

Of course, this girls’ trip outing follows less than 24 hours after Khloé’s ex-partner Tristan Thompson enjoyed his own family fun time with daughter True, calling it “my favorite type of date nights” in his own IG post about the evening with the adorable little girl.

It’s interesting to see the former partners and current co-parents trade social media posts about their respective outings with True this weekend, too. Of course, Tristan has been at the center of a particularly high-profile paternity controversy after copping to cheating on Khloé back in March 2021 with Maralee Nichols. After Nichols had Tristan’s baby in December, he copped to it, publicly stating he was taking “full responsibility” for his actions, and was “looking forward to amicably raising” his newborn son with Nichols. She has already seriously disputed Tristan’s involvement in the child’s life.

While Khloé hasn’t directly commented on Tristan’s latest cheating controversy, she did share this message on her IG Stories earlier this month (below):

“In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done. Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it. If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn’t be the person we are. So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories. But never second guess who you are, where you’ve been and most importantly where you’re going.”

That says a lot!

