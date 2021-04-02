Maren Morris Celebrates Her Post-Baby Body In Lingerie Pic -- Despite ‘Pressure’ To Just ‘Snap Back’

Maren Morris opened up about the unrealistic expectations placed on women’s bodies after giving birth.

On Friday, the country singer took to Instagram to share a candid message about the societal pressures put on momma’s to just “snap back” after delivering a baby. As you may recall, Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their little one, Hayes, via an emergency C-section in March 2020.

The post was accompanied by two photos, which showed her wearing a nude lingerie set and her working out on a fitness ball at home. The mom-of-one first wrote how she is “never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again.” She then continued:

“no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f**king badass. and yeah, I’m proud.”

Hell yeah, you should be! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Um, AH-MAZING!

Back in 2019, the Bones hitmaker spoke with Playboy about why she’s not afraid to clap back at trolls and body shamers despite the consequences of losing followers.

“Every time I’ve spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me. I wouldn’t go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body shamers? They’re asking for it. I would never regret calling them out.”

She certainly doesn’t! The star previously slammed a hater who criticized her face in a photo that showed Maren snuggling with her newborn in April 2020. They wrote that she should “stop with the botox,” then adding laughing and clown emojis. The Middle artist replied:

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off.”

You tell them, girl!

Even though Maren knows that “not many country artists speak up,” she hopes that being candid about certain issues will show fans:

“This is where I stand, this is what I want, this is the world I want my kids to live in … I don’t want to be one of those head-in-the-sand artists who’s only worried about keeping the money in my pocket. I get only one life here, and if I’m going to be a musician and do this thing I’ve been given a gift for, I would like people to know what I believe in.”

The My Church crooner has also got candid about her battle with postpartum depression. In September, Maren talked with CBS The Morning about the experience, saying:

“I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.’”

She added:

“You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right, and you just feel like you suck at every level … And then the one thing I’ve always felt like I have a handle on is my music. And to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot.”

We can only imagine. Nothing but honesty from Ms. Morris — and it’s certainly refreshing and appreciated. Thoughts, guys? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Maren Morris/Instagram]