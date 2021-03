Maria Neckam is an Austrian-raised and Brooklyn-based indie rocker! Not just sonically but also she’s doing the thing without the support of a major label.

A working class musician!

We respect the hustle! And the talent!

Her songs hearken back to the ’90s and specifically remind us of Perezcious fave Liz Phair!

If you enjoy that, you’ll like her Happy.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Maria Neckam!