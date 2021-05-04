Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look For His Next Movie -- He Gained 20 Pounds In Just 3 WEEKS!!

Mark Wahlberg has reeeeeeally let himself go!

OK, so, it’s not exactly like that, per se. But the 49-year-old Oscar nominee just packed on the pounds in the craziest way to prepare for a new movie role! And we seriously can’t believe what we’re seeing in these pics!

Related: Mark’s Daughter Gives Him A Hilarious Quarantine Makeover! Awww!

On Monday night, the Departed star took to Instagram to show off new photos of himself side-by-side with a couple old shots from three weeks ago. As you can see (below), the movie star has been working eating EXTRA hard, intentionally gaining weight for his role in the upcoming film Stu, and even thanking his chef in the caption.

This is a wild comparison — and sooo crazy to think about how it all happened so quickly:

OMG! That must be some seriously good cooking to practically gain a pound each and every single day! And talk about some serious commitment for a movie role. We don’t know if we’d be able to do that in such a short amount of time. So intense! Bet it was fun eating all that food, though…

Knowing Mark, something tells us he’ll be back in the gym ASAP burning it all off to get those abs back! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Could you do something like this for a role if you were an actor??

[Image via WENN/Instar/Mark Wahlberg/Instagram]