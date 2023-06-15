Mary-Louise Parker Reacts To Ex Billy Crudup & Naomi Watts' Wedding -- 20 Years After Cheating Scandal!

While the world was freaking out over Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts‘ surprise courthouse wedding over the weekend, what was his ex thinkin’?! Wonder no more, she’s opening up about it already!

Mary-Louise Parker — who was coupled up with The Morning Show star for years until he was embroiled in a messy cheating scandal — told the Guardian on Wednesday that she wishes the newlyweds “well” on this next chapter of their lives. She elaborated:

“I honestly, of course, wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other.”

Such a respectful response!

Related: Nick Cannon Says He Has ‘Magic’ Sperm And Was Called By God To Have Kids

As mentioned, the Weeds star and Almost Famous alum were linked beginning in 1996, but after seven years of dating, the actor shockingly left his girlfriend to run off with then-24-year-old actress Claire Danes in 2003, sparking affair rumors. What’s worse is that Mary-Louise was pregnant with their son William, 19, at the time!!!

Big yikes!

Reflecting on the scandal in her 2015 memoir Dear Mr. You, Mary-Louise had a surprisingly mature outlook on the complicated past, writing:

“I realize now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful.”

Aw! Such a positive perspective on what was no doubt a heartbreaking time.

Related: Shakira In Messy ‘Love Triangle’ With Tom Cruise & Lewis Hamilton?!

That same year, Claire also got rarely candid about her short-lived fling with the Hello Tomorrow! lead, telling Howard Stern:

“I was just in love with him and needed to explore that, and I was 24. I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.”

The 44-year-old continued:

“[The backlash] was a scary thing. That was really hard. I didn’t know how to not do that. It’s OK. I went through it. We’re friendly — we’re friends.”

Danes and Crudup ultimately broke up in 2006. In 2017, Billy moved on with his current partner and they sparked engagement rumors in April when Naomi appeared on The Today Show wearing a dazzling ring on that finger. She coyly dodged questions about the bling, simply saying, “brain fog!” LOLz!

They yet again sparked wedding rumors over the weekend when they were spotted in New York City. In photographs, Naomi was seen in a $5k Oscar de la Renta dress with a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand. She was also wearing a gold band and a massive diamond rock. For his part, the 54-year-old had on a navy blue suit and a white button-down shirt. Shortly after the speculation blew up online, the King Kong star posted a photo of the couple outside an NYC courthouse, simply captioning it, “hitched.” Cute!

We’re so glad these two have found love, and it’s even better to know there’s no ill will from Billy’s ex! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/MEGA]