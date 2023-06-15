Tom Sandoval Insists He Wasn't Body-Shaming Ariana Madix With Messed Up T-Shirt Jab!

Tom Sandoval is going on the defense!

The Vanderpump Rules star has been slammed ever since complaining about Ariana Madix not taking off her t-shirt during sex amid the explosive season 10 reunion. Not only did the statement cause him to receive lots more hate than he’s already been getting following his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, but his ex-girlfriend started profiting off the backlash by releasing a t-shirt with her face on it that reads, “F**k Me In This T-Shirt.” Iconic!

Now, though, the TomTom co-owner is claiming Bravo fans blew the whole thing out of proportion — because they totally misinterpreted what he was saying. Mmkay. We’re listening, Tom.

When a TMZ videographer caught up with the cover band star on Wednesday, he told the paparazzi:

“I’ve never body-shamed Ariana, ever.”

Sooo, why’d he drag her for not getting completely naked for sex? He explained:

“I think people added their own context to it. It had nothing to do with her body or anything. It had to do with somebody being very unenthusiastic. Like if somebody wanted to have sex with me and I just unzipped my zipper and said like, ‘Oh, hurry up I gotta meet someone for lunch.’ It was more about the unenthusiasm.”

LMFAO!

Is he serious? This is coming from a man who was already having an affair with his longtime partner’s best friend! He couldn’t have been that into the sex if he was halfway out the door. Also, Ariana has been very clear that she was seeking a more emotional connection but all Tom cared about was the physical side of things. It’s a two-way street, buddy!

Besides, it was still a really rude thing to say on national TV (no matter what he meant) and yet he doesn’t seem to care about that aspect of the controversy! Oof.

Elsewhere in his impromptu catch-up, the pap wanted to get Tom’s take on his (former?) bestie Tom Schwartz‘s declaration on the latest episode of Stars on Mars. In the episode, he said he is officially “stepping away” from his friendship with Sandoval. Or, at least, that’s what it sounded like. Getting visibly upset, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner snapped:

“He didn’t say that, actually! It’s been corrected like five times. Yeah, people just hear what they want to hear. He said he’s definitely over the scandal — talking about Scandoval. Not Sandoval. Scandoval!”

Welp. We kinda saw that coming. It’d be asking a lot for Schwartz to walk away from Tom at this point. If he was fine to stand on the sidelines during the affair, why would he leave now?

As for the mistress in the situation, the reality star had “no comment” when asked several times how the SUR waitress is doing or when she will check out of the mental health facility she has been in since shortly after the affair was exposed. Instead, he told fans to wait to hear her story in her own words when she’s ready. Ch-ch-check out everything he had to say HERE.

For once, we’d love it if he just owned up to his mistakes! Sigh. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

