Matthew Perry & Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Split 7 Months After Engagement

It’s a good thing Matthew Perry just reconnected with his Friends because he’s going to be needing their support now that he’s officially a single man!

The actor announced to People on Tuesday that he and his fiancée of seven months, Molly Hurwitz, have called it quits. Bummer!

The whole relationship was kept on the down-low for years, with fans only getting a few peeks into what their romance looked like thanks to the occasional Instagram upload. He stayed true to that privacy with a short but sweet statement to the outlet, explaining (below):

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”

The actor and the 29-year-old literary manager linked up in 2018 before getting engaged in November 2020. Word didn’t even get out about the lovers until “months” after they’d already begun dating! Their relationship, while kept private, wasn’t without its pitfalls, though. In early May, we actually learned of a potential cheating scandal on Perry’s part when he was exposed by a young TikToker for chatting her up on the “celebrity” dating app Raya!

The 19-year-old proved she matched with the 51-year-old star by posting a clip of them playing the game “20 Questions,” which was filmed a year prior (in May 2020). And to be honest, the whole thing felt a little odd. The uploader claimed she didn’t even know who Perry was prior to recording the vid, begging the question why she thought it’d be so “funny” to talk to (and then expose) the NBC alum?

Needless to say, the age gap between the teen and the seasoned actor had a lot of people grossed out. Plus, the moment was captured while the Emmy nominee was seemingly still dating Molly! Some reports suggested the couple may have been on a break at the point, but any Friends fan knows how complicated that conversation can get. The cheating was never confirmed, and instead it gave some possible clues as to what was happening behind-the-scenes.

Matthew and Molly gave their love life a valiant effort though, working through whatever that Raya situation was and getting engaged by the end of 2020. Shortly after popping the question in November 2020, Chandler Bing Matthew gushed to People:

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Sad it didn’t work out! Seems Perry just can’t catch a break these days…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments (below)!

