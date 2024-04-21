'More' To The Story?? Matty Healy’s Aunt Suggests Taylor Swift Left Out Details About Romance In TTPD!

Matty Healy’s aunt is speaking out for him after Taylor Swift dropped her new album.

With the release of The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, fans got to hear more about what went on between Taylor and Matty during their brief romance last year. The 1975 frontman was the subject of MUCH of Taylor’s lyrical wrath on the double record — specifically in The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived! So if you aren’t up to date, you can catch up on all the references HERE.

But is there more to the story??

Related: Did You Spot The Hidden Message For Travis Kelce In Taylor’s So High School Lyric Video?

Over the weekend, Matty’s aunt Debbie Dedes spoke to DailyMail.com about her nephew’s reaction to Taylor’s new music aimed at him:

“Nothing surprises him any more. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.”

She theorized that Matty won’t be shocked by Taylor’s lyrics because of the artist’s history of writing about her exes:

“She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all.”

She ALSO implied that there may be more to the story than what was revealed in TTPD:

“As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press.”

Oof… Matty’s version?

But ultimately, Debbie, who is Matty’s mom Denise Welch’s sister, added that her nephew is just focused on his current relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel:

“He’s very happy in his new relationship so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

But what kind of “more” was she really talking about?? Around the same time as Debbie’s interview, an insider told Us Weekly that Matty actually “couldn’t be happier” with how TTPD turned out… So maybe Taylor actually spared him?! Is that what his aunt was referring to?

Let us know YOUR thoughts down in the comments!

[Images via Apple Music & Variety/YouTube]