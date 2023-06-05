Taylor Swift's BF Matty Healy Is Back To Kissing People At His Shows!

Matty Healy is done playing it safe for Taylor Swift!

The 1975 frontman has slipped back into his old ways and started kissing his fans again! During a performance at the Northside Festival on Friday night, Matty laid one on a security guard while singing Robbers. In a video captured of the spontaneous moment, the artist could be seen locking eyes with a male guard near the front of the stage and then leaning down and giving him a big kiss!

The security guy was totally into it, too! He even tried to lean in for another smooch, but the moment was over. LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out!

This marks the first time the Chocolate crooner has been spotted kissing his concertgoers since rumors of his relationship with the Anti-Hero singer made headlines. Back in January when Mz. Swift was at one of his band’s London shows, he told the audience he wouldn’t be making out with anyone in front of her, saying in a TikTok:

“I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect. In front of the queen, it’s not happening.”

LOLz!

Such a gentleman… but we guess he couldn’t keep his lips off fans for good! He’s right back to kissing strangers — even though he’s going right back to kissing Taylor. Sorry, but that’s a really good way to give his “queen” something more than fealty, you know what we mean??

This wouldn’t be the only controversial thing he’s done during his romance, though!

Swifties have been up in arms ever since dating rumors sparked between the pair due to Matty’s problematic comments. Multiple resurfaced podcast conversations showed a trend of sexism and homophobia — lowlights included laughing about masturbating to Black women being “brutalized.” Recently the rocker has faced allegations of racism and antisemitism as well. His friends also made hurtful comments about Taylor and her mother, Andrea Swift! Really s**tty, TBH!

While the Grammy winner’s fans have begged for an apology, Matty has shown little interest in owning up to his mistakes. In a chat with the New Yorker last month, he complained:

“Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

The 34-year-old added:

“If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

While not apologizing, he’s been keeping himself busy by showing up to several stops of The Eras Tour, hitting the town with his girlfriend in New York City during her days off, and even hanging out with her dad, Scott Swift!

We wonder how TayTay feels about her beau kissing other people though! Could YOU handle that in your relationship? Let us know your reactions (below)!

