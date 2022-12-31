Listen To This: Telling You Things!

MattyB is THIS CLOSE to have having his metamorphosis.

The former kid rapper also sings now and is days away from his 20th birthday.

He’s also maturing his sound, though this is not a drastic departure sonically or lyrically.

Get You Back is bubble gum pop, which we love.

This feels more mature than before, but we are excited for him to continue to grow and reflect that in his music.

This kid has such a strong fan base, work ethic and the goods!

He’s a star!

Check it out above!

