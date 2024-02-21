Mauricio Umansky's Daughters Break Down In Tears As He Reveals Genesis Of Kyle Richards Marital Problems

Mauricio Umansky is getting real about his marriage problems with Kyle Richards — and the estranged couple’s daughters are dealing with the emotional fallout.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the second season of Mau’s real estate-focused reality TV show Buying Beverly Hills. Except the focus wasn’t on real estate in the swanky city at all. It was all about the slow-motion car crash that has been Mau’s marriage to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star! Ugh!

Of course, Umansky and Richards share three daughters together — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Kyle also has another daughter — Farrah, 35 — from a previous marriage. She is also very close with Mau as his stepdaughter. In the trailer, the embattled dad and husband sits down with Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah to discuss the marriage situation. Emotional from the very beginning, he started out by saying:

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it.”

But save what is, of course, the question. After all, Kyle has been pretty tight-lipped about what’s been going on ever since reports of marital strife first surfaced last summer. Well, in this new trailer, Mau did shed a bit of light on it. He recalled the conversation that led them to where they are today:

“So, you know, your mom came and she talked to me, and she said, ‘I think I need space.’ She said to me, ‘Listen. The rules are you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I’m not going to be asking what you’re doing, I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing … we are separated.'”

Whoa!

As to be expected, the girls struggled to take in Mauricio’s topic of conversation. The tears began to flow as they reacted to their new reality. Sophia was especially moved, as she wiped them away hurriedly while saying:

“Our life has just changed so much.”

Farrah then said:

“It’s so weird to be having these conversations. … I definitely could not have predicted where [our] life was going to be one year ago in all aspects.”

As Sophia continued to cry, she added:

“We only even found out that there was [sic] any issues just a few months ago, and now it just is like … things change so quickly.”

Meanwhile, Alexia tried to offer a line of support:

“I’m sorry that we’re all going through this. Sorry for all of us. I’m sorry for you guys, I’m sorry for you.”

To which the 53-year-old real estate mogul answered:

“For all of us.”

Oof.

You can watch the full trailer (below):

Truly a tough situation for all involved. And heartbreaking for those girls! What a shock this must be to them. Ugh. Sending love and light!! And at the same time… sending a hat-tip on a job well done from a PR perspective. Seriously, between Buying Beverly Hills and RHOBH, Kyle and Mau are propelling two reality shows forward on two separate platforms with the long-running rumblings of marital strife! Not too bad when it comes to making good TV…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below).

