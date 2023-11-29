Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before 'Much Harder' & 'Tragic' Miscarriage With MGK

Megan Fox has privately experienced more pregnancy losses than fans realize.

We all know the actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have been grieving a miscarriage since last spring. In her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Jennifer’s Body star got incredibly honest about the devastating loss. And now she’s revealing why it hit her even harder than anyone knew.

In an interview with WWD on Wednesday, the 37-year-old shared this wasn’t her first time with an unsuccessful pregnancy — but it was incredibly emotional because of her relationship with the rapper. She explained:

“That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

If you don’t know, an ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus. It can be a life-threatening situation, so we have no doubt that was a really hard time for her.

That said, it sounds like her bond with her so-called twin flame made this recent miscarriage a much more challenging loss to overcome. She explained:

“But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with. And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing.”

Wow. A loss like this is never easy to process. It’s a good thing she had an outlet! Part of the reason she chose to get so detailed about her grief in the book is because the Bad Things crooner was doing the same thing, the Transformers star added:

“He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well.”

As Perezcious readers know, Megan shares Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. It’s unclear if she experienced the aforementioned health issues during the marriage or even prior to that.

Since the miscarriage, she and the musician have hit a rough patch, something she acknowledged in a Good Morning America interview earlier this month, noting:

“It sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?'”

It seems like they are both in a better place now that they’ve had some time to mourn the loss and get their emotions off their chest. We hope if they decide to try again, they have better luck next time. Pregnancies can be such a challenge! Thoughts? Share them (below).

