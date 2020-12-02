Could Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Be Engaged Soon? She Hopes Her Divorce Happens 'Quickly'!

Megan Fox has already moved on from her marriage — but now she’s making her split official.

The actress filed for divorce from ex Brian Austin Green on November 25, citing “irreconcilable differences.” (The fact that somebody else is her self-described “twin flame” is a pretty major difference, we’d bet!) This isn’t the first time she’s filed for divorce from BAG, but it seems like this time around it will stick.

News of the separation first broke in April, so this paperwork has been a long time coming. A source for People shared:

“Megan has planned to file for divorce for a while. She and Brian already agreed to a custody plan so Megan hopes the divorce will happen quickly and be uncomplicated.”

An E! News insider elaborated on the official filing, adding:

“They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It’s been in the works and this was always her plan. As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays.”

The source reiterated the New Girl alum “has moved on” with Machine Gun Kelly, “and is looking forward to her future.” Meanwhile, the People confidant added:

“They are making plans for the future and want to live together. Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing okay. … They are getting to know him now. Megan’s sons are her number one priority.”

It’s been clear for a while now that Meg’s relationship with MGK (real name Colson Baker) is super serious. She’s gone on record calling their love a “once in a lifetime” connection of “mythic proportions.” More recently, the Tickets to My Downfall artist opened up about how the 34-year-old has been helping him get clean, and the steps he’s taken to improve his mental health and overall well-being.

He told Interview magazine:

“The commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family. I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before.”

These are some BIG life changes the couple are experiencing together… so could it all be heading towards an engagement in the near future? Based on the “overwhelming intensity” they seem to feel for each other, we’d say the signs are definitely pointing in that direction.

