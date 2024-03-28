Machine Gun Kelly's Reaction To Megan Fox Talking About Their Relationship On Call Her Daddy!

Is Machine Gun Kelly throwing in the towel when it comes to his relationship with Megan Fox?! Not yet, it seems.

The Jennifer’s Body star opened up to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about her relationship with the 33-year-old Bloody Valentine singer following the tumultuous time they had last year. She confirmed in the candid podcast convo that they called off the engagement — something fans guessed based on the fact that she took off that painful AF ring! As for where they stand today, Megan stayed mostly quiet on the matter. She did make it clear that “there will always be a tether to him no matter what” happens with their relationship — making it sound like they weren’t together together at the moment.

Although the Transformers actress wouldn’t further explain what’s happening between them, she gave fans some tea at least… and a lot more questions. LOLz! But what does MGK think about Megan sharing deets about their love life? Is he upset? It must not be easy to hear your partner hinting your future together is up in the air!

Surprisingly, the musician sounds totally “supportive” of Megan talking about their romance! An insider told ET on Thursday:

“Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued. MGK is supportive and respects Megan’s openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points. Megan is independent and needs to do her thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that.”

That’s good to hear! Since the interview, multiple sources have claimed Megan and MGK are basically still together — despite having major trust issues with each other in their “toxic” relationship. However, one report said they’re “living separately” at this time… and Megan has asked friends “to set her up” with other people. Uh oh. Things don’t sound good when it comes to the twin flames’ future together!

That said, insiders have insisted Megan and Machine Gun Kelly “change their minds every day” about their relationship. As a People insider further explained, things will be great between them, and they will be “all lovey-dovey again” one day. Then, the next, they will have a “huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks.” Yikes! Now, the Entertainment Tonight insider says they want “to move forward with their relationship” — but aren’t putting “pressure on themselves” at the same time:

“They are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other. They are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves.”

You never know what’ll happen between these two! We’re all just along for the ride, waiting to see how this plays out. If they’re meant to be, as they seem to believe, hopefully they can work to get to a healthier place with their relationship than this vicious cycle. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

