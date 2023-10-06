Meghan Markle Working Hard 'Strategizing' Her 'Hollywood Reinvention' -- Here's How It Will Be Different Than Before!

Meghan Markle is NOT messing around when it comes to her Hollywood comeback!

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly the Duchess of Sussex is ready to return to the limelight and has been working hard with her new team to come up with an undeniable plan for success. They explained:

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention. Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”

The Archetypes host signed with WME earlier this year — but with a vision for producing content, not starring in it. According to the latest insider, the 42-year-old wants her work “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy.”

So what’s next??

It seems she will be sticking to what she believes is working. The Suits alum is in talks with documentary directors and fashion houses, the source dished:

“There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising.”

Inneresting…

She and Harry have released three docs via their Archewell Productions company for Netflix (Live To Lead, Harry & Meghan, and Heart of Invictus). She better come up with a compelling subject matter for her next series though! Otherwise, her viewers might get sick of all the similar content!

The mother of two has also reportedly secured an Instagram account, which could help her bring in the big bucks. She has yet to post anything, though, and the profile pic remains a photo of pink flowers at this point. There have long been rumors she might restart her lifestyle blog The Tig, too, and she’s reportedly working hard to snag a deal with a luxury fashion brand. Plus, the actress might try to restart her failed podcast, but it’s interesting the source didn’t mention that! It clearly wasn’t the best medium for her. LOLz!

So, she has lots of avenues to venture down, but she seems to be taking her sweet time before fully embarking on this next chapter. What would U like to see from her? Let us know (below)!

