AWW! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Is ‘Very Happy’ To Have Little Sister Lilibet Diana!

Baby Archie loves his new role as a big brother!

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently told People that their little one “is very happy to have a little sister” following the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The source then added how the couple have spent some time preparing Archie for her arrival, saying:

“They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby. He is too little to understand, though. He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer.”

Sounds like every 2-year-old’s dream! But we are sure Archie will also be taking some time to show his sis some of his favorite spots and things to do. As Harry told Oprah Winfrey in their tell-all interview:

“To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close. The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, chatting: ‘Palm tree? House?’”

It sounds like this fam is about to have a fun-filled summer! Good thing the insider mentioned how the ex-royals “are also taking time off to focus on their family,” which makes sense as they’ll need time to adjust to being parents of two. It’s certainly a different precedent, though, as senior royals tend to jump right back into work after giving birth. But we guess that is a perk of leaving the royal life behind!

In case you missed it, Meghan and Harry announced Lilibet’s arrival on their Archewell Foundation website on Sunday, sharing a personal message that read:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Since then, the pair have returned to their home in Montecito with their baby girl. A source previously told Us Weekly how Archie has been adapting well to his new sister, explaining:

“Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

And if that didn’t warm your heart, wait until you hear this! According to People, their son will also call his sibling by the nickname “Lili” just like his mom and dad. Ugh, it’s all just too cute! As you may know, the newborn’s moniker has an adorable connection to some of her older family members. Meghan and Harry shared in their announcement that:

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

But that’s not all! They also honored the ex-actress’s mom Doria Ragland, who used to call her by the endearment of “Flower.” So sweet!!

Not going to lie, we cannot wait to see the two children grow up together!

