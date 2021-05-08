Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares 'Mental Illness' Post After Domestic Violence Charge

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro must be jamming to some Demi Lovato these days because he totally agrees it’s OK Not To Be OK!

In his latest Instagram Story since getting arrested for a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend Saffire Matos, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is encouraging viewers to go easy on themselves during mental health struggles — and he’s sending a cryptic message about his own “mental illness”!

The Friday post, which comes just two day after being cleared of any potential felony charges for his latest arrest, read:

“It’s okay to feel unstable. It’s okay to disassociate. It’s okay to hide from the world. It’s okay to need help. It’s okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure.”

Without adding any additional commentary, it appears the MTV celeb is working through all his complex emotions these days — which makes sense given the hot water he’s found himself in again. After already being on probation for a 2019 domestic violence case against his ex and baby momma Jenn Harley, Matos called the cops on her BF in late April when an argument turned physical.

Few details are known, but Saffire quickly took his side, saying there was “misleading information floating around there” days after the arrest…

Because of a plea deal made last summer, the Jersey Shore lead avoided jail time for his first arrest, in which he was charged with domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest. Phew — that’s a lot!

Now that a judge decided not to go the felony route with this most recent incident because there wasn’t enough evidence, Ronnie is facing far lesser charges, which are still to be determined by the LA City Attorney’s Office.

In any case, this legal mess is enough to make anyone anxious. That said, this take on “mental illness” rings a bit concerning in light of this drama.

We mean, it’s not really okay to “feel unstable” if that means resisting arrest while holding your daughter in one hand and a knife in the other — or committing an act of domestic violence around her for the second time in as many years! We’re hoping this was shared to suggest Ortiz-Magro is finally getting “help” so he can be the best parental figure he can be and not used as an excuse to “disassociate” from the trauma he may have caused.

However, after his first post speaking out on the legal troubles last week, it seems all too obvious Ronnie is not taking any responsibility for his alleged actions. Rather, he thanked fans and friends for sticking by his side and slammed those who didn’t! The Snooki & Jwoww alum wrote:

“I am grateful for all of my real friends! Thank you for being by [me] the last few week. I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me. #BcOfYouGuysIFeelBlessed.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think there is a cryptic meaning behind the “mental illness” quote? We’re all for mental health awareness over here, but not when it comes as a potential excuse for alleged actions against women. Sound OFF with your thoughts (below)!

