Melissa McCarthy Shares Incredible Advice Written To Herself 'Years Ago' -- Read Her Message!

Melissa McCarthy’s younger self knows what’s up!

On Monday, the actress shared a note she wrote to herself “years ago” and it was full of life advice that is still SO relevant today. Scribbled in pen on a white piece of paper, the unearthed letter began:

“To Me, In 10 years you will not remember his name. It’s okay to cry it out. For the love of God — buy both pairs of shoes.”

Now that is what every shopaholic wants to hear. HAH! But the motivational message didn’t stop there, the note continued:

“Please listen to that little voice inside your head. A walk of shame can be character building. Call Mom. Just eat the damn cookie!!”

The thoughtful (and humorous!) advice obviously still resonated with the Thunder Force lead since she captioned the throwback:

“Found this note I wrote to myself years ago… still stands”

Read the empowering letter (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Melissa McCarthy/Instagram]