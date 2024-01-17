Michael Bublé Almost Got Eaten By A POLAR BEAR?!

Michael Bublé had a WILD near death experience!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the iconic singer told a crazy story about how he had a brush with death when he and his pals came face-to-face with a polar bear! After partying with actor Barry Pepper and having some drinks, the 48-year-old said their friend group decided it would be fun to run along the cold beaches of Canada for some late-night shenanigans. He told host Kelly Clarkson:

“I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach.’ And so me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started swearing. [He was] literally swearing at us and just screaming — I mean, screaming bloody murder.”

At the time, they didn’t know it, but the beach resident was actually giving them a warning about the danger lurking nearby! He continued:

“We didn’t realize, we were running to our certain death. Because there were polar bears all down the beach.”

OMG! Thankfully that guy stopped them, or there’s no telling what would’ve happened!

In true Bublé fashion, though, the Sway singer admitted he thought the polar beasts were “cuddly”:

“And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God they’re so cuddly.”

Ha! But the cuddliness of the creatures didn’t stop him from exercising caution. He said he was just seconds away from being “polar bear lunch”:

” … They will eat you. Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch.”

Ch-ch-check out his full story (below):

Scary!!

Just glad it turned out like it did! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below).

