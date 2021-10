Stromae is back!!! And he’s been sorely missed!

All these years later the Belgian superstar remains one of the most exciting forces in music!

The Alors On Danse icon’s new song, Sante, sounds like it’s out of Peru – meets 2025!

He’s always many steps and years ahead of everyone else!

Love the Latin influences and the inventiveness of the song.

