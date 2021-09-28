Jana Kramer Reveals She Was Physically Abused & Gaslit In Past Relationships

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jana Kramer is opening up more than ever before.

The One Tree Hill alum has been candid about her love life in the past, specifically following her recent split from ex-husband Mike Caussin. But now, in part to promote her new single Voices, the country crooner revealed she has been “mentally, physically, and emotionally abused in past relationships.”

The information was shared in an honest and very vulnerable caption on Instagram Monday alongside two photos of herself, in which she holds up a sign ultimately claiming, “I’m not broken, I AM enough.” On the abuse, she elaborated:

“I allowed certain behaviors to continue on because I actually believed the negative voices in my head that were spoken to me.”

While she did not name names, she did detail the moments of gaslighting she faced over the years, which included phrases like:

“‘No one will want you’… ‘You’re the problem’… ‘I barely pushed you, don’t be so dramatic’…’you bruise easily,’ ‘I hardly touched you, you’re crazy.’”

Ugh. So horrible that she had to endure these harmful and manipulative forms of abuse and gaslighting for so long.

Sadly, all this trauma changed the way she thought about herself, too. The mom of two continued:

“For years I’ve repeated patterns, fallen into the trap of believing those voices, hurting myself and hurting others because of my desire to be chosen, to be enough. And I’ve fallen for the same abuse in a relationship because it’s what I thought I deserved. My healing…your healing…our healing is to stop those negative voices. Now is the time to grow, learn, HEAL, and love ourselves. We are enough. You are enough. I am enough.”

Her powerful message comes just months after her divorce from Caussin was finalized, though they are still very much in each other’s lives as they co-parent. Previously, she was married to Michael Gambino, who was convicted of attempted murder after he strangled the singer into unconsciousness. He was released from prison in 2010 but died by suicide two years later.

The 37-year-old went on to marry That Thing You Do star Johnathon Schaech in 2010, but that ended just 12 days later. Most recently, she’s been linked to Jay Cutler. We’re hoping she never has to experience any form of abuse again. Read her full upload (below):

