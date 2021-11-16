Are Exes Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Back Together?? See The Evidence!

Is love in the air?

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are sparking some major dating rumors after they were photographed spending quality time together in NYC on Sunday!

The duo, who were coupled up from 2015 to 2019 and currently co-parent 4-year-old daughter, Lea, was spotted in Manhattan’s West Village looking smitten AF arm in arm while walking the city streets. In photos published by DailyMail.com (HERE), the A Star is Born lead was spotted wearing dark blue pants, a black sweatshirt, and a navy overcoat. Beside him, the model looked chic in a long black coat, white button-up shirt, and black mask.

While it wouldn’t be that unusual to see the parents together since they’ve maintained a friendly relationship since their sudden split two years ago, the fact that Lea was nowhere to be seen suggests this one-on-one time could have been to reconcile their romance. Why else would the actor be smiling like that?!

Of course, this SIGHting is especially interesting since it comes after Shayk’s fling with Kanye West. The rapper and fashionista were first linked after spending a romantic trip together in Paris, but a source ultimately claimed the fast-and-furious romance “was never a serious thing that took off.” An insider told People at the time:

“Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”

Over the summer, the budding romance didn’t seem to bother Cooper, who insisted he just wanted his ex to be “happy.” One Us Weekly source explained in June:

“Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy. Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as co-parents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”

A few months prior, in March, Irina opened up about her relationship with Bradley, whom she dubbed “the most amazing dad.”

Chatting with Elle magazine, the 35-year-old revealed:

“I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

That said, she kept her lips shut tight when it came to discussing her former beau, adding:

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away. I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child.”

Over the years, she’s also grown more “comfortable” in herself, telling the outlet:

“I feel more comfortable in my own skin: I love my body. I love to eat. I appreciate food; I appreciate life. I really think that’s what fashion is looking for now.”

Fashion and maybe Bradley, too?? That kind of attitude can do wonders for a relationship! Now that they’ve both had time to grow on their own, maybe romance could blossom again?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this a romantic outing or just a casual get-together between two co-parents? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

