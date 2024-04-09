Noah Cyrus SLAMS Critics After Falling Into Liam Hemsworth's Thirst Trap!

Noah Cyrus is over the drama!

The youngest Cyrus sister sparked major controversy over the weekend when she was caught liking Liam Hemsworth‘s latest thirst trap on Instagram. You know, that’d be Miley Cyrus‘ ex-husband! The man who inspired Flowers, and Wrecking Ball, and so many other gut-wrenching tracks! Sure, he was also once Noah’s in-law, but after their divorce, one would expect all the Cyrus siblings to cut ties, y’know?

But not only did Noah not distance herself from The Hunger Games star, she made a public showing of drooling over his post-workout selfie! Look (below):

Sexy!

But, obviously, it’s way inappropriate for Noah to be liking that after everything that went down between Miley and Liam, right?? Well, Noah doesn’t think so! She returned to Instagram to clap back at all the haters giving her s**t for liking the pic! Taking to her Story on Sunday, the 24-year-old shared a photo of pipes and gravel, quipping:

“There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s**t it’s so entertaining and funny”

Noah Cyrus via IG stories ???? pic.twitter.com/JxkkXm5XCf — Mat ❤️‍???? (@matbny) April 7, 2024

And yet, we get the feeling she hasn’t been laughing about any of this! In a since-deleted text-only post, she doubled down with even more commentary:

“Who gives a f**k”

Oof! While she didn’t directly address what she was referring to, it seems obvious!

As Perezcious readers know, tensions have been high between many of the family members ever since Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022. Issues only grew worse between the Ponyo alum and her momager when Tish reportedly stole her hubby Dominic Purcell from her youngest daughter — followed by a quick wedding last year to which Noah wasn’t invited. Oof!

While insiders have insisted the Hannah Montana alum had no clue about the love triangle drama, Miley has stood firmly at her momma’s side throughout the scandal. So, perhaps that’s given her little sis some motivation to poke the bear — or, you know, hit ‘like’ on an otherwise obviously off-limits post! Whether the July artist meant to or not, she was sending a signal! And while she might be hitting back at all the criticism, Noah’s not walking back her actions! As of Tuesday, her “like” is still on the hawt photo! She really DGAF!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you really think Noah wasn’t trying to be shady with that IG double-tap??? Sound OFF (below)!

