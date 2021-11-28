Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Snap Pictures With Tourist During Breakfast Date At Beverly Hills Hotel

One tourist got the surprise encounter of his life when he spotted one of the most talked about new couples this year in the middle of a date over the weekend: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Paul Barewijk, a music editor and reporter for the talk show RTL Boulevard, told E! News that he was exploring El Lay and the closed Fendi x SKIMS collab pop-up boutique after arriving in the city from his home in Amsterdam Saturday. When he stopped by the famous Beverly Hills Hotel at one point, he suddenly ran into the new lovebirds while they were enjoying breakfast. Of course, seizing the moment, he stopped and asked the two for a photo — to which they happily agreed. Barewijk recalled:

“So I went further for my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and walked to a park, then stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel for a drink. After a couple of minutes, I called my mom. I was sitting at a bar, looking around while calling and saw Pete Davidson. But as I looked one more time, I saw it’s [also] Kim Kardashian. I immediately stopped my call, and went to both. I showed her the pic from me stopping by the pop-up. She loved it and I asked for a photo. She said, ‘Sure.’”

The visitor then explained how Pete took the photos of him and the 41-year-old reality star, then he and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian snapped a selfie together. He also shared with the outlet that Pete has a big fan base in Amsterdam before adding these juicy details:

“He is great, cool and [Kim] looked absolutely stunning! Real glamour! Then, a few minutes after the photos were taken, both left quick. I guess because they wouldn’t get caught. They looked really happy, were chilling and drinking, looked in a happy place …They sat next and close to each other.”

Later taking to his Instagram account after the shocking interaction, Barewijk posted the photos of his meeting with Kim and Pete. You can ch-ch-check out the snapshots (below):

This latest sighting comes as Kim and Pete have seemingly been spending more time together on both coasts. Meanwhile, her ex Kanye West has grown increasingly vocal about his desire to reconcile with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s alum. He recently dropped a “Thanksgiving Prayer,” outlining how he ruined their marriage:

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

Then, he shared a picture of himself kissing Kim on IG Stories alongside a screenshot of a story from TMZ with the title:

“Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

Clearly, Kim isn’t letting his public declarations get in the way of her newfound romance with Pete, as they were hanging out this weekend. And honestly, good for her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

