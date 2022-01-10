Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Spent 'Holiday Of A Lifetime' Together In South Africa!

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s romance seems to be heating up!

The actress and The Daily Show host posed for the sweetest selfie on Sunday during an evening of drinks with friends in South Africa. The Friday Night Lights alum reflected in the caption:

“Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi.”

The IG upload comes just days after Noah uploaded a photo of a different dinner party to his feed, which of course included his rumored girlfriend!

Ch-ch-check it out:

So cute!

Minka and Trevor were first linked in 2020 and dated for nine months before splitting in May. The breakup reportedly didn’t last long because one month later they were spotted out in New York City together, leading many to speculate that they’re back together. The couple has yet to confirm or deny their relationship status, keeping things incredibly private until these social media posts! Does this mean they’re IG official now?! Let us know what you think (below)!

