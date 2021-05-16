Trevor Noah And Minka Kelly Call It Quits!

It appears Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly may have split.

On Sunday, a source revealed to People they called it quits after first hooking up in the summer of 2020. The pair have kept their romance on the down-low by neither publicly confirming nor denying the relationship. However, a source told the publication in August 2020 that they were “very happy” and “very serious.” The following month, the duo were seen together for the first time getting out of an SUV and heading into Noah’s apartment in New York City.

Related: Zac Efron’s Ex Says She Was Basically Brainwashed After Their Breakup

Noah reportedly purchased a $27.5 million six-bedroom mansion for them at the end of December — despite The Daily Show host’s previous statement that he would never live with a girlfriend. Another insider told People they were “still really happy and in love” at the time before adding:

“They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.”

Perhaps, Trevor should have taken his own advice. The massive home is sure going to feel a whole lot bigger now that the Titans star won’t be there, but we guess he could turn it into the ultimate bachelor pad now. Welp, cie la vie!

Are U heartbroken over Trevor and Minka breaking up? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & WENN/Avalon]