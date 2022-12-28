Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead After 5 Days In Frozen Pond Near His Property

A Michigan doctor has been found dead five days after being reported as missing.

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital in Jackson, was last seen alive last Thursday, leaving the medical facility, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDSP) via Facebook. They explained in a Saturday post:

“Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen on 12/22/22 leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. His vehicle was found at his residence in Leoni Township, but he has had no contact with his employer, family or friends.”

Two days later, law enforcement gained entry to Payan’s password protected home security system, where they discovered footage from Thursday afternoon of the 32-year-old walking away from his residence. From then on, search crews used K-9 units and drones to survey the area, but unfortunately did not find any sign of the missing physician… Until Tuesday.

The Jackson County Dive Team cut holes into a frozen pond near Payan’s home, and eventually located his body beneath the icy surface. BLDSP explained in a post the same day:

“At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, divers recovered the body of Dr. Payan from a pond on the property near his residence.”

The safety department added the doctor was likely dead before he was ever reported missing due to the historic winter storms that have been sweeping the nation:

“Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water.”

While his exact cause of death has not yet been made clear, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office “will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing, which will aid in further investigating this incident.”

BLDSP concluded their post:

“We would like to thank the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, the neighbors, and the public for their assistance during this incident. Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan’s family and friends.”

What an unfortunate end for such a bright young doctor. His neighbor and friend, Jenny Fordyce, told Michigan Live he was an only child that grew up in Chicago, relocating to Michigan within the last year. She explained:

“He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to know him long, but he was just an all-around great guy. He dropped off a Christmas card a few days before he went missing. It just feels so unreal to know he’s gone.”

Henry Ford Health System officials later wrote in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Bolek Payan. Our thoughts, prayers and profound sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Prior to providing care at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, Payan graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017, according to his personal bio on the Henry Ford Health website. He specialized in psychiatry. See more (below):

A major loss to the medical community. Our hearts go out to his family and patients. Rest in peace.

