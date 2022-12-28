2 Teen Boys Charged With Australian Mother's Murder Following Home Invasion

A family is reeling after a senseless murder just after Christmas.

Emma Lovell, a mother of two living in Australia, was brutally stabbed in her chest on her own front lawn during a home invasion in North Lakes on Monday, according to Queensland Police. They explained:

“Police will allege at 11:30pm, two teenagers gained entry to a home along Whitfield Crescent where they were confronted by a man and woman who reside at the address. An altercation occurred inside the property and moved outside to the front yard, where it will be alleged a 41-year-old North Lakes woman was fatally stabbed. A 43-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening stab wound and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for treatment. He has since been released. The two offenders fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.”

Paramedics attempted life-saving surgery on the 41-year-old mother, but she was tragically pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

The suspects were eventually arrested “with the assistance of a dog squad,” and while their names have not been released, are being described as “two teenage boys.” According to a Tuesday press release, both are being charged with “one count each of murder, attempted murder and enter dwelling with intent in company.” They have both been denied bail.

Apparently, there were two additional teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, with them at the time of their arrests. They were also taken into custody and are currently assisting police with inquiries. Emma’s husband, Lee Lovell, suffered minor injuries during the violent attack, and was treated at the hospital. He spoke with ABC News Australia reporters outside his home the same day, telling them:

“Emma was the glue to my family, she was such a beautiful person.”

He added:

“We are all just devastated by her loss, it’s senseless.”

Skye Fleming, a 14-year-old friend of Emma’s younger daughter, described her as a “second mother,” telling the outlet:

“She was amazing, she was always a good mum, she was always laughing, always smiling, was there to support her daughters throughout everything. She considered everyone family. It’s such a tragic thing.”

What a loss.

Christina Lofthouse, Emma’s best friend of 33 years, told the East Anglian Daily Times:



“She was the first person I messaged in the morning and the last person I spoke to at night. We had a friendship like no other.”

She added:

“This horrible and senseless crime has left a massive hole in our lives.”

The family of four had just celebrated Christmas on the beach, with Lee posting a selfie to Facebook wishing everyone “a great Christmas day spent with loved ones and friends.” In the wake of her death, a fundraiser, which you can visit HERE, has amassed 53,422 AUD, or about $36,094. It reads:

“In this difficult time, as a community lets help support Lee and the girls as they navigate through this heartbreaking tragedy.”

