Morgan Wade Caresses Kyle Richards’ Hip On WWHL Red Carpet! WHAT?!

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade looked rather cozy at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week!

Following the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Thursday, the 55-year-old reality star brought the counter singer to her appearance on the late-night talk show. And eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice this inneresting moment they shared on the red carpet together!

Related: Kyle Says Something ‘Happened That Made Me Lose My Trust’ In Mauricio Umansky

In a video posted online, Morgan posed for photos with Kyle. She could be seen standing next to the television personality on the step-and-repeat with her arm wrapped around her. And get this, the Wilder Days artist caressed her hip! See a pic from the red carpet (below):

Kyle Richards is CARESSED by Morgan Wade as they keep mum over romance rumors – after RHOBH star admits she's STILL living with ex Mauricio Umansky SEVEN months after split https://t.co/TIUn3LE9zi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 22, 2024

OMG!

Amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky, there have been rumors of Kyle being in a relationship with Morgan. They have repeatedly insisted they are just friends and are not romantically involved with each other. However, that has not stopped the chatter! And this latest video definitely won’t put an end to the dating rumors anytime soon! As people pointed out in the comments section of @Facereality16’s Instagram post:

“Not one of my friends in my 60 years of living has ever rubbed on me like that in private or in public.” “Uhhhh…. Morgan’s hand on Kyle’s hip says A LOOOOTTT” “Friends don’t rub hips.” “My platonic friends don’t rub my hip like that” “This is a couple” “That hand movement on Kyle’s butt tells it all “ “That hip rub looks emotionally fulfilling!”

Ha! The last comment is, of course, a nod to when medium Allison DuBois told Kyle that Mauricio would “never emotionally fulfill” her during Season 1 of RHOBH. Perhaps, she did in fact see into Kyle and Mauricio’s future…

Reactions to the hip stroke, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]