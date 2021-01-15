Still Privileged Mossimo Giannulli Requests Early Release From Prison!

Just days into his five month prison sentence for his part in the infamous college admissions scandal, Mossimo Giannulli is already begging to be set free!

According to E! News, the 57-year-old filed an emergency motion to shorten his sentence… again! He and his lawyer allege his time in detainment has not been what was initially agreed upon in court, and therefore they’re asking he get to be sent home to complete the rest of his sentence there. Uh, that doesn’t seem like much of a punishment to us since we’re all literally confined to our houses anyway, but we digress…

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly, it’s no surprise Giannulli’s time behind bars has been anything but expected. After 56 days in solitary confinement, during which his attorney claims he was only allowed to leave his room three times a week to shower and given access to phone calls at random, the fashion designer is apparently struggling.

The lawyer wrote in the document obtained by the outlet:

“The toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical and emotional well being has been significant.”

But, like…What did he expect? It’s jail after all! It’s not meant to be fun. Mossimo’s legal team further explained:

“Every day that Mr. Giannulli spent in isolation caused harm to his physical, mental and emotional health. Mr. Giannulli respectfully submits that the severe circumstances of his extended confinement in solitary quarantine in a cell at USP Lompoc for eight weeks constitutes sufficiently extraordinary and compelling reasons to modify his sentence and order his transfer to home confinement.”

The attorney is petitioning on the fact that the offender has never committed other crimes and is currently in low security prison, making him a solid candidate for home confinement. They also suggest his removal from Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc would help minimize the spread of COVID (which Mossimo contracted in October, prior to being admitted).

Interestingly enough, his wife Lori Loughlin’s correctional facility was not following such strict protocols during her detainment. The Full House actresses’ presence actually made the facility more aware of safety concerns because they didn’t want their high-profile inmate getting sick! So, perhaps that’s why USP Lompoc has been so hard on Mossimo?

Unfortunately for Olivia Jade’s pops, this isn’t the first time he’s tried to snag a stay-at-home order. In fact, his first request was denied January 7! Clearly the SoCal resident is very eager to get back to his girls and forget about his criminal past just as quickly as his former Hallmark star wife. Time will tell…

