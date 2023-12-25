The Top 5 Most Extravagant Celebrity Gifts!

When it comes to gift giving, celebrities tend to go above and beyond! We’re talking about no expense spared to get the best possible present.

Over the years, celebs have pulled out all the stops to purchase everything from super rare purses to an actual hologram of a person! But when you have a bank account like these stars, why not go all out for a special person in your life? So without further ado, here are the top five most extravagant celebrity gifts in recent memory (below)!

Rare Hermès Bags For Cardi B

Before their breakup this year, Offset and Cardi B knew how to spoil each other (and even their two kids) during the holidays and for birthdays. The WAP artist literally gave her man a $2 million check when he turned 30 two years ago! And they continued to give each other some of the most lavish and over-the-top gifts since then. For instance…

To celebrate her 31st birthday in October, Offset surprised her with not one, not two, but THREE brand new, incredibly rare Hermès bags. And they were expensive too! They were collectively worth close to a whopping half a million dollars! DAMN! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We really hope Cardi kept those purses following the split! Because WOW! Those are stunning!

Kim Kardashian’s Hologram Of Her Dad

Kanye West has given some grand gifts over the years, including to his girlfriends, ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the former couple’s four children. But the most extravagant one ever — even beating out the roughly $200,000 Lamborghini Kim gave him and a then six-month-old daughter North West for Christmas? It has to be when he gifted the reality star a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., for her 40th birthday in 2020! Check it out (below):

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

This undoubtedly was a priceless and unique gift for Kim. But in reality? Kanye most likely shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to make this happen! As a previous report from MTV revealed, past holograms, including the one of Tupac, cost between $100,000 and $400,000. Whoa…

Justin & Hailey’s Anniversary Necklaces

Hailey and Justin Bieber love to give each other some luxury jewelry for special occasions. And that was no different when the couple hit a big milestone in their marriage in September 2023 — the fifth wedding anniversary.

Per GQ, Hailey teamed up with celeb-favorite jeweler Alex Moss to design a bubble mushroom pendant set for Justin. One mushroom is covered in yellow diamonds, while the other is decked out in blue diamonds. There are also five gemstones on top — clearly representing the five years they’ve been married. See the stunning pieces (below):

Wow! She truly went all out for their milestone anniversary!

Electric Cars For Kris’ Kids

If there’s one thing we know about Kris Jenner, she’s going to surprise her children with some extravagant AF gifts throughout the holiday season!

For Christmas 2021, the 68-year-old momager gave each of them a custom Moke electric car. As Kim showed in videos back then, Kris got them in several colors, including yellow, pink, white, orange, and light blue. And she dropped a pretty penny on them, too! Per Page Six, prices for the vehicles started at around $21,000 and went up to as much as $33,000 at the time. Thus, Kris most likely spent more than $130,000 on these cars! Jeez! See the vehicles (below):

You can bet this wasn’t the only present the reality star gave her kids, so she truly treated the family that year!

A New Home For Dwayne Johnson’s Momma

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loves to spoil his mom, Ata Johnson, as much as possible! But no present he ever gave her was as special as when he made her “dream” come true.

In June 2022, the 51-year-old actor revealed he surprised his mom and presented her with a completely furnished forever home. He posted a clip of her being brought to tears while touring the new house on Instagram, explaining in the caption:

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise. I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.’”

You will need to pull out some tissues while watching this heartwarming moment! Check it out (below):

So sweet! And it is such a stunning home!

