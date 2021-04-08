Mrs. World ARRESTED After Snatching Crown From Contestant's Head!

The craziest beauty pageant story in years is NOT over yet!

In case you missed it the first time, it all started at the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant on Sunday. The former Mrs. Sri Lanka Caroline Jurie — who happened to have also been elevated to Mrs. World — was there to pass her crown to the new winner.

But when Pushpika De Silva won, something snapped. Jurie shocked the audience and crew alike by taking the mic from the new winner and declaring gurl was ineligible because she was a divorcée:

“There is a rule that you all have to be married and not divorced. So I’m taking my first steps and saying that the crown goes to the first runner up.”

Then she SNATCHED gurl’s crown right off and put it on the head of the runner-up!

There was SO much wrong with that. First off, De Silva is not even divorced, though she is separated from her husband. But no matter how Jurie feels about that loophole in the rules, she didn’t actually have the authority to make that decision on the fly. National director of the Mrs Sri Lanka World competition Chandimal Jayasinghe told the BBC it “was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage” and the organization had opened an investigation.

And it wasn’t just them.

The other thing about the current Mrs. World’s actions is that besides being emotionally devastating, they were physically harmful as well. De Silva claimed afterward she had to go to the hospital with “a head injury” from the crown-snatching. So that makes what she did a crime as well as a shocking spectacle.

Related: Actor Allegedly Crafted A $227 Million Ponzi Scheme To Fund Movies He Could Star In

And on Thursday she was arrested for it, along with model Chula Padmendra. It’s unclear what role Padmendra played, but the arrest apparently came after all those involved were questioned by investigators. Police spokesman Ajith Rohana told the BBC:

“Police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over Sunday’s incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause.”

Jurie and Padmendra have already been bailed out and are expected to appear in Colombo Magistrates Court on Monday, April 19.

While De Silva has already been re-crowned, we’re seriously wondering how long Caroline Jurie can hold on to the title of Mrs. World. She may be married, but surely there’s a rule against assaulting a fellow contestant, right?

[Image via Colombo Gazette/YouTube.]