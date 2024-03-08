Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Quietly Finalize Divorce After Cheating Scandal

Natalie Portman has officially divorced Benjamin Millepied amid cheating rumors.

After 11 years of marriage, the actress quietly filed for divorce in July. Then, the split was finalized last month in France, where the exes live with their kids — son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7 — as her rep confirmed to People on Friday.

As Perezcious readers know, the couple’s relationship has been on thin ice ever since May 2023. That’s when Millepied was accused of infidelity after he was spotted out with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old French climate activist. While the May December star always stayed quiet about what was going on behind the scenes, she stopped wearing her wedding ring last spring when the news about her lover’s “short-lived” affair surfaced. And while the former dancer was reportedly trying to win her back, it was obviously too little, too late.

Opening up about the “tough” time the 42-year-old has been having, a friend told the outlet it has been difficult for Natalie to navigate this change in private. However, the secrecy helped them get through this legal separation as amicably as possible, work through their issues, and figure out a “new normal.” They explained:

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. […] Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

The actress and choreographer have maintained a united front for their children through this ordeal and they plan to continue doing what’s best for them moving forward, the insider also shared:

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

Love to hear it! There’s been no word on child custody arrangements yet, but it seems like they are navigating the change as well as they can.

The couple met on the set of Black Swan in 2010 before tying the knot in 2012. Of course, this is the last thing Natalie ever envisioned for her love life. But there’s no turning back now, the source concluded:

“Natalie hoped her marriage would be forever, but she is at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family.”

Oof. Such a sad situation! But at least she’s coming out the other end with some peace and clarity about it all. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

