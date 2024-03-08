The REAL Reason Tom Brady Was Too Scared To Divorce Gisele?!

Tom Brady had a lot of apprehension going into his split from Gisele Bündchen — but for reasons she can actually agree with!

Now that it’s been nearly a year and a half since the former power couple finalized their divorce, we’re hearing more about the leap it took to initiate it — a scary one even for an athlete of Brady’s talent.

On Thursday, an insider told DailyMail.com Tom was scared to divorce Gisele because of how “stressful” the situation was when he and ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares 16-year-old son Jack, separated and had to co-parent. And as Gisele confessed earlier this week, co-parenting can be tricky — and Tom just wasn’t prepared to have to do it once again. The insider dished:

“Tom would actually agree that co-parenting hasn’t been easy. There has been a lot of love lost in their relationship and navigating through that and their careers and finding new love has not been easy.”

Tom and Gisele, of course, share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. So yeah, it’s a tricky age to upend their home life.

On top of that, the former NFL star really did feel Gisele was going to be his forever person, says the source:

“It is safe to say that Tom and Gisele never expected to break up. He never wanted to divorce, especially since his relationship with Bridget ended, and dealing with that to get to a place of good co-parenting took some time. To do it all over again has been stressful. It is just a sad situation because family is so important to both of them and to not be a complete family sets many struggles moving forward.”

However, time heals all wounds, and co-parenting is just going to have to be something they learn how to manage. The source noted:

“Like everything, they will get there, because they aren’t getting back together, but Gisele and Tom have gone through a bunch of sadness to be where they are now, which is leaps and bounds better than it has been. As much as it is not ideal, they are both determined to get there somehow. They both agree that the benefit of their kids is what matters, and [Gisele] wasn’t lying when she said they have good days and bad days. It is a process, especially in the public eye.”

No doubt! But we’re glad to hear they’re getting to a better place!

