Nooooo! Netflix Rolls Out Test Verification Feature To Eliminate Password Sharing!

Look out, freeloaders: Netflix is cracking down on password sharing!

In a new series of tests, the streaming giant is rolling out a verification process to ensure users are actually logged into their own account and not using Mom and Dad’s for free shows (or the other way around. LOLz!). Womp, womp!

The tech company is having a little fun with it, too. According to GammaWire, the verification process toys with the suspected freeloader, popping up a screen that reads:

“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Busted!

The user then has the option of having a verification code sent via text or email — or they can “verify later,” though it’s unclear how patient the company will be now that the process has started. FWIW, the streaming giant confirmed that they were rolling out the new verification feature in a chat with People on Thursday. A spokesperson for Netflix said (below):

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

Netflix had been laid back about password sharing in the past. In 2016, CEO Reed Hastings said users sharing account info with pals was “a minor roadblock” the company “has to learn to live with.”

Now, with the company creating original content and engaging in bidding wars for other shows, the landscape has changed. What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is this the right move for them to make?! Is it going to affect your streaming experience??

Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

[Image via Netflix]