Nevada Woman Missing AGAIN Weeks After Being Rescued Clinging To A Tree On A Cliff -- DETAILS!

Oh, no!

A 64-year-old woman from Reno, Nevada has vanished again — just one month after she was rescued on Valentine’s Day clinging to a tree on a steep cliff!

On Thursday, the US Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and special agents of the National Park Service Investigation Services Branch released a plea for help asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gayle Stewart to reach out. According to them, she was last seen near the Bypass Bridge parking area at the Hoover Dam on March 14.

Related: The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Death Is STILL A Mystery: The Latest HERE

Their statement explained:

“Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle.”

Gayle was last seen in a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black shoes. She is 5’8’’ tall and weighs around 125 pounds. As noted in the photo (inset), she has blonde hair and blue eyes. She did not have her phone or other identification on her at the time she went missing, per officials.

A spokesperson for Lake Mead National Recreation Area confirmed in an email to NBC News on Tuesday that Stewart is the same woman who was rescued just last month in a northern area of Nevada. After she was reported missing on February 14, she was found in a popular hiking destination in the Caughlin Ranch neighborhood, local channel KRNV reported. The spot is known to have a lot of dirt roads. Interestingly, Gayle was found by a search party of family and friends on a dangerously steep slope in a location most people don’t walk.

Related: Teen Who Disappeared 8 Months Ago Found Dead Under Pile Of Clothes

She was unresponsive when found and suffering from hypothermia. Her condition was so severe that she had stopped shivering. Fire officials also noted that she was missing a shoe and both her legs had “quite a bit of trauma,” suggesting that she could have fallen down the hill. It remains unclear how she ended up in that situation, but she was transported to the hospital by the Reno Fire Department.

Amazing find and rescue of a missing women. A friend of the son found her injured and stranded on a steep slope near Alum Creek. RFD personnel helped stabilize the patient, built a rescue system and transported her back to pavement in about a 1/2 hour from contact. Strong work! pic.twitter.com/iKRLQXmxFX — Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) February 15, 2022

How scary!

Sadly, this current missing person search has already been going on for nearly a week. So time is really of the essence! Officials have not provided any additional information on the case. Anyone with knowledge of the situation has been asked to call or text tips to 888-653-0009 or to provide an online tip.

We sincerely hope that Gayle can be located ASAP!

[Image via National Park Services & Movieclips/YouTube]