The NFL Made Taylor Swift One Final Offer To Join Super Bowl Halftime Show: REPORT

All eyes are going to be on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl next month… And if the NFL had it their way, they’d be on Taylor Swift, too!

Early Tuesday morning, Page Six confirmed that despite a busy tour schedule on the other side of the world, the Lover singer is planning to jet to Las Vegas to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs battle it out against the San Francisco 49ers. It’ll be a squeeze as she only has a few hours between the end of her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo and when the game begins, but as we all know, she’s a superstar and can make things happen — even time travel! But one thing that WON’T be happening is a Taylor cameo in the Halftime Show!

On Monday, an insider told The US Sun that after the Chiefs cemented their spot in the Super Bowl next month, the NFL came knocking on Tay’s door once more asking her to perform alongside Usher and Post Malone. And they went prepared to dump a truckload of cash — reportedly MILLIONS for a cameo — but she just wasn’t interested. The source shared that her primary goal is “to support Travis and the Chiefs”:

“She is loving the process, coming to the games and seeing Travis happy and enjoying winning and doing great.”

Beyond that, rehearsals for the mid-game performance usually pick up DAYS before… When she’ll be in Tokyo! And even if she could somehow swing it, the insider said she’s determined to keep the spotlight on her man:

“She wants to be there for him, and share this moment with him, as he can make history. She wants to focus on that, be in stands, and have a great time with her friends and family. She wants the whole experience of the game, to be a fan like she has been doing every time she comes to Travis’ games.”

Totally respectable! She’ll probably be SO jet-lagged, anyway!

[Images via NFL on FOX/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]