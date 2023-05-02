Nia Long Posts About Her 'Revenge' After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal!

Is Nia Long ready for revenge?

On Instagram over the weekend, the 52-year-old actress shared some THOUGHTS — and it’s looking like they were directed right at her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka. With a single red heart emoji as a caption, Nia posted a quote which read:

“The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy.”

Looks like she’s continuing to take the high road in this split! But she’s right — the best revenge is living well, right? And ignoring when your ex is doing really well, too…

The post comes right after Ime was controversially named the new head coach of the Houston Rockets. This was, of course, after he was kicked from his position as coach of the Boston Celtics for his alleged affair with a married co-worker. It was a complete mess — capped off by Nia finally breaking it off months after Ime was relieved of his duties. A lot of people have been expressing their feelings about the 45-year-old being named coach of another team — we mean, do U think he deserves a second chance after all that??

The majority of people seem to be on team Nia, though, as The Best Man star’s comments were flooded with nothing but love and support from fans and fellow stars. Ch-ch-check out a few (below):

“Yessss ” “Amen.” “Yes Sis! Revenge continues the toxicity.” “Amen. Bitter or better.” “Exactly! And don’t look back, unless you’re adjusting your clothes.” “Best advice ever! Revenge requires too much energy and negative thoughts.”

Love it! You can see the full post (below):

The Friday star is definitely following her own advice since the split — she’s been focusing on her work and her family.

If you’ll recall in December, not long after the affair was exposed, she showed up to Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere and put all of her thoughts and feelings out there, while also criticizing the Celtics for making everything so public:

“It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection. I think the Celtics were irresponsible and it was hurtful. It really was, because we were welcomed in as family and then it’s like, ‘Well, what happened?’ But I’m figuring it out.”

The Big Momma’s House star shares an 11-year-old son, Kez, with her ex-beau, and previously told The Hollywood Reporter that everything was really hard on him:

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

We really hope they’ve been able to move on and heal since then as a family. It certainly is good to hear that Nia’s hinting at her happiness — get that revenge, girl!

