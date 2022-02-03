Todd Chrisley Joins Savannah & Ex Nic Kerdiles In Emotional Discussion About Suicide Attempt

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Nic Kerdiles is grateful to be alive today and he’s sharing his story in hopes of helping others struggling with depression or other mental health issues.

Nic and his ex-fiancée Savannah Chrisley, as well as her father Todd Chrisley, sat down for an emotional Instagram Live on Wednesday night to discuss the 28-year-old’s recent suicide attempt. The Chrisley Knows Best stars began the 17-minute video by providing important facts about the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on everyone’s mental health, especially those in the 18-29 age group.

Then, Nic shared his story, revealing:

“I’m super grateful to be here today. As Todd mentioned, I recently went through COVID as well, and now [I’m] reading a lot more about it to kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night.”

The real estate agent went on to explain what may have contributed to his “mental state” the night he was at his lowest, saying:

“With COVID and some of the things that I’ve had from COVID, I’ve been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that…I don’t remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout.”

The effects of combining his depression and anxiety with alcohol resulted in a near-tragedy, he explained:

“I don’t know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do.”

Without realizing it, Nic found himself near a gun. Thankfully, he had scheduled a haircut with his friend Chad, who arrived at his home before anything happened, a circumstance he credits for saving his life.

“And if he wasn’t there, I don’t know if I would still be here today, to be completely honest.”

He went on to thank Savannah, Todd, and Chad “who came to support me and love me.” Sadly, Kerdiles admitted that he wasn’t ready to tell his story so soon, but he was determined to tell it on his own terms “because we live in a world full of social media and people wanting to be the first to break a story for their own benefit, and TMZ wants to go ahead and do that.”

To explain the frustrating situation further, Todd noted that he had received a call earlier in the day that the outlet was planning to publish a story about the emotional incident, sharing:

“TMZ had decided to run a story about the unfortunate incident that occurred with Nic and him contemplating taking his life.”

Speaking to Nic, the reality star insisted:

“You’re a good kid with a great heart and you don’t deserve the glass bowl or the fishbowl lifestyle that you’ve inherited because of us.”

Bashing the media further, Chrisley slammed TMZ for trying to turn a private matter “into income,” arguing:

“And rather than celebrate that this young man is still here that he’s surrounded by people that love him, and that he has the help that he needs…TMZ wanted to run this story so they can attach our name to it so that you will click on it so that they can turn his situation into income.”

Especially with the sensitive nature of the “story,” Todd felt that it was inappropriate for someone to share this news without Nic’s consent, continuing:

“Mental illness should not be made fun of it should not be taken lightly. And we should do everything in our power to lift those that are struggling with that up.”

Addressing the former professional ice hockey player’s hesitancy to be so candid with followers, Todd said encouragingly:

“So remember what I told you, son, when you [were] reluctant about doing this. You take your own power back. You tell your own story.”

Nic reiterated his hope that this honest live stream might “help at least one person out there that’s going through it.” The father of five believed it would do more, responding:

“I think you’re going to do better than that. I think you’re going to help a lot more than one.”

Teary-eyed throughout most of the chat, Savannah also opened up about her own struggles with anxiety before informing viewers:

“Suicide is a real thing. Depression is a real thing. Anxiety is a real thing. And there are so many different sources that you can go to get help. But obviously, you have the Suicide Prevention Hotline that you can call if there’s no one else around, and that number is 1-800-273-8255.”

Wow. The full conversation can be heard (below).

What a courageous and important thing to be so forthcoming about. We’re truly sorry Nic felt pressured to speak about his private life before he was ready, but we hope his willingness to do so helps others struggling to know that they are not alone.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

