Nick Cannon Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa -- Months After Welcoming Child With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon will soon be seeing double — again!

On Sunday, DJ Abby De La Rosa announced she was expecting twin boys this summer with the Masked Singer host. The pregnant artist shared to Instagram a recent maternity shoot where she’s seen posing with her boyfriend, dedicating the video (which you can see HERE) to their unborn children:

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both ♾ “

The twin gene must run pretty strong with the Wild ‘N Out alum, as he already shares 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The news also comes less than six months after the birth of his daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares a 4-year-old son Golden.

Congratulations to the expecting parents!

